Video sparks outrage over moral policing in Bengaluru park

Bengaluru: Allegations of moral policing have resurfaced in Karnataka after a video showing a woman wearing a burqa being confronted by an unidentified man in a public park went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and debate over personal liberty and privacy.

The video circulating online allegedly shows a man questioning a woman who was sitting with a male companion on a park bench. According to the viral post, the woman identified the man as her friend. The unidentified individual allegedly objected after learning that the companion was a Hindu and reportedly questioned her association with him.

The man is also alleged to have filmed the woman despite her objections and demanded that she remove her burqa in public. Social media posts further claimed that he asked for her family members’ contact details and used abusive language while accusing her of bringing a bad name to the Muslim community.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism online, with many users condemning the alleged harassment, unauthorised filming, and attempts to interfere in the personal lives of consenting adults. Several users described the episode as an instance of moral policing and called for strict legal action against those responsible if the allegations are found to be true.

As of now, the authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified, and no official statement has been issued by the Bengaluru Police regarding the incident or any complaint in connection with the matter. The video continues to fuel debate over individual rights and public conduct in Karnataka.