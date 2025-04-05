Viral videos show Palestinian bodies flung into air by Israeli strike in Gaza

A video reportedly circulating on social media shows the harrowing moment an Israeli missile strike in Gaza hurled Palestinian bodies into the air.

In the clip, a woman’s anguished cries can be heard as the explosion’s force launches what appears to be several bodies skyward before they fall lifelessly to the ground, while thick smoke rises from the explosion site. The video has sparked global outrage, highlighting the brutality of the ongoing conflict.

Sharing the video on X, Gaza-based social activist Mohammed Khaled wrote, “The closer you look, the more you see people flying through the air. Criminology has reached a level never before known to humanity.”

In a follow-up post, he added, “I swear I can’t get over it. The bodies of Muslims flying like this before the eyes of the entire world. Even our worst nightmares couldn’t have imagined this.”

Another viral post accompanying the video reads, “Those are not birds flying in the sky of Gaza—They are the bodies of children and women, launched hundreds of metres into the air!”

Earlier in March, speaking to ABC News, Mohammed Jihad al-Rawyda, a survivor of the Israeli strike on Nasser Hospital, described the traumatic experience,

“I was sitting with friends when the missile hit. Suddenly, they were flying towards me.” “The blast was so powerful that I saw my friend, who is a big man, flying from one place to the other. Can you imagine seeing a big man who is very strong flying in front of you? It is so crazy and unbelievable.”

The current escalation in Gaza traces back to October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel, marking the deadliest day in Israel’s history. The attack involved thousands of rockets fired into Israel, alongside a coordinated ground assault where Hamas fighters infiltrated Israeli towns, military bases, and kibbutzim near the Gaza border.

During the assault, Hamas killed around 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and took more than 250 hostages back to Gaza. The attack, which targeted communities in southern Israel, included massacres at music festivals and homes, leading to widespread shock and condemnation.

Following this, Israel declared war on Hamas and launched an intensive military campaign in Gaza. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) conducted thousands of airstrikes and a ground invasion, aimed at dismantling Hamas’s military infrastructure.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023, the majority of them women and children.