Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli escalation in occupied Palestinian territories

The Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned Israel’s continued military escalation in the occupied Palestinian territories. The Kingdom also denounced the ongoing targeting of civilians and repeated attacks on shelters housing displaced persons.

In a statement on Friday, April 4, the ministry specifically condemned the Israeli military’s deadly strike on Dar Al-Arqam School in Gaza, which was sheltering displaced individuals. It also criticised the destruction of a warehouse belonging to the Saudi Centre for Culture and Heritage in the Morag area, east of Rafah. The facility reportedly held essential medical supplies intended for injured civilians in Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The ministry warned that the absence of firm international accountability mechanisms has emboldened Israel to persist in its violations of international law and international humanitarian law.

It stressed that continued impunity only fuels further violence, exacerbates the Israeli aggression, and poses a grave threat to regional and international security.

Saudi Arabia renewed its call for members of the United Nations Security Council to fulfil their responsibilities and take immediate action to end the humanitarian crisis facing the Palestinian people.

The ongoing conflict, which began with the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, has resulted in over 50,000 deaths in Gaza, primarily among women and children, and over 1,200 fatalities in Israel.