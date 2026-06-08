Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Chamkila, Gurdas Maan, other Punjabi music legends

Mumbai: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has paid a tribute to the legends of Punjabi music for paving a path for artists like him. He went on to share ahead of his performance that energy surrounding him were not his alone but also legacy names such as Amar Singh Chamkila, Lal Chand Yamla Jatt and Gurdas Maan among others.

Diljit shared a video of himself ahead of his performance at the Madison Square Garden. Before stepping on the stage, Diljit was heard saying: “This energy is not mine. It wasn’t my energy.”

“The energy belonged to Michael Jackson, Chamkila, Lal Chand Yamla Jatt, Gurdas Maan, Surinder Shinda, Kuldeep Manak, and Mohammad Sadiq… those who worked hard for Punjabi music. What you see today is a reflection of their efforts. If they had not started this journey, we could never have reached this point.”

As he got on to the stage, Diljit said every Punjabi artist was with him. The singing sensation then sang the track “Pehle Lalkare” from his film “Amar Singh Chamkila”.

“Today, every Punjabi artist who has worked hard for Punjabi music is here with me. Lal Chand Yamla Jatt is here, Kuldeep Manak is here, Mohammad Sadiq is here, and Chamkila is also here at Madison Square Garden,” he was heard saying.

On the acting front, Diljit will next be seen in “Main Vaapas Aaunga”.

‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ is a period romantic drama starring Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, and Vedang Raina. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India, and explores themes of love, separation, migration, and memory.

The narrative is expected to follow a romantic relationship shaped and disrupted by historical upheaval, a recurring motif in Partition-era storytelling. The film also reunites Imtiaz Ali with A. R. Rahman, and his frequent collaborator, lyricist Irshad Kamil.

The film stars Naseeurddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh. Jointly backed by the production banners Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Mohit Choudhary, the film is set to debut in cinemas on June 12, 2026.