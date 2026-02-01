Wajid Ali Khan Memorial Cricket Tournament held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the KW Foundation and Trust, a solemn tribute was paid to late Nawab Wajid Ali Khan, former Superintendent of Police, with the organisation of the Wajid Ali Khan Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Kanka Mamdi Cricket Ground in Moinabad, Hyderabad.

Late Nawab Wajid Ali Khan was widely regarded as one of the most courageous and honest senior police officers of the former united Andhra Pradesh and the country.

During his 38 years of service, he was known for his bravery, professionalism, integrity, compassion and dedication to duty.

Popularly known as “Agi Ramudu”, he was a recipient of the National Best Police Officer Award for his outstanding contributions.

In the tournament, Paramount Cricket Club, established in 1965 by his son, late Dr Sardar Sher Ali Khan, emerged as champions, while Bright Star Cricket Club, founded in 1972, finished as runners-up.