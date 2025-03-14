Warangal woman hires hitmen to kill husband, ends up in jail as plan backfires

Hyderabad: A woman’s elaborate plot to have her estranged husband murdered fell apart after one of the hired hitmen, intoxicated and greedy for more money, accidentally revealed the plan. The revelation led to the arrest of all involved in the conspiracy.

The incident, which occurred recently, came to light this week.

According to reports, Dharavath Suman, a native of Akula Thanda in Narsampet mandal, Warangal district, has been married to Manjula from Maheshwaram village since 2018. The couple, who share a daughter, had been living separately due to ongoing marital disputes. Attempts by family elders to reconcile them failed.

Two months ago, another reconciliation effort ended in a heated argument between Suman and Manjula.

Following this, Manjula, along with her relative Motilal, allegedly conspired to eliminate Suman. They hired three individuals—Naresh from Rayaparthi, Mallesh from Thorrur, and Gopi from Akula Thanda—offering them Rs 10 lakh for the murder.

However, Naresh, under the influence of alcohol and driven by greed, began calling Suman and hinting at a “secret” he could reveal for a higher price. Sensing danger, Suman lodged a complaint with the Narsampet police ten days ago.

Upon tracing Naresh’s call records, police took him into custody, where he confessed to the murder plot during interrogation.

Narsampet sub-inspector Arun Kumar confirmed that Manjula, Motilal, Naresh, Mallesh, and Gopi were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.