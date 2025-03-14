Telangana: Man dies in police custody, family alleges torture

Hyderabad: Death of a man in police custody triggered tension in Telangana’s Nizamabad town following the allegation by the victim’s family that he died of police torture.

Sampath Kumar died in the custody of Cybercrime police on Thursday night. As the word spread about his death, his relatives and friends gathered near the government hospital and staged a protest by squatting on the road, demanding justice.

Police beefed up the security to prevent any law and order problem. The family members of Sampath Kumar alleged that he was tortured in police custody which led to his death. They demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

Sampath Kumar, who was working in Srirama International Manpower, was arrested recently along with another person after two persons who went to Gulf countries lodged a complaint of cheating against the manpower agency.

The accused were sent to judicial custody. The Cybercrime police on Thursday took Sampath into custody for questioning after a court sent him to police custody.

Sampath was taken to Jagitial town for recovery of money in the case and brought back to the Cybercrime police station on Thursday night. He reportedly complained of pain in his left hand, following which he was rushed to the government hospital. He died while being treated.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Raja Venkat Reddy told media persons that Sampath was fine when he was taken to hospital. “He collapsed and died in the hospital in the presence of doctors,” he said.

The police informed Sampath’s family about his death. The body was later shifted for autopsy. The police official said a team of three doctors will conduct the autopsy.

The ACP said they have registered a case relating to Sampath’s death. On the allegations by the deceased’s family members, he said a judicial magistrate would conduct the investigation.