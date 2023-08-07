Watch: After restoration of LS membership, Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 7th August 2023 12:39 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Parliament on Monday after Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification reinstating his membership.

Upon his arrival, he received a warm welcome from various leaders.

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha membership of the Congress leader was restored.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.

He represents Wayanad in the lower house.

With inputs from agencies

