Watch: After restoration of LS membership, Rahul Gandhi reaches Parliament

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at Parliament on Monday after Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification reinstating his membership.
Upon his arrival, he received a warm welcome from various leaders.
Earlier today, the Lok Sabha membership of the Congress leader was restored.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.
Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 23 after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.
A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.
The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for restoration of his Lok Sabha membership.
He represents Wayanad in the lower house.
