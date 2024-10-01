Watch: Congress worker climbs on KTR’s car to block convoy

The BRS party blamed the police department for failing to provide proper security.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 1st October 2024 1:45 pm IST

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed for a while at Musheerabad when Congress party workers tried to block the convoy of former Minister and BRS party working president K T Rama Rao on Tuesday, October 1.

The BRS leader was on his way to Amberpet to address a gathering of Musi River Beautification and Development Works oustees when the Congress party workers blocked the convoy.

One of the workers climbed on the car of K T Rama Rao. The security personnel of the BRS leader got down from the car and pushed the Congress party workers to a side.

The BRS party blamed the police department for failing to provide proper security to KTR and failing to gather information about the plans of Congress workers.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 1st October 2024 1:45 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button