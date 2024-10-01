Watch: Congress worker climbs on KTR’s car to block convoy

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed for a while at Musheerabad when Congress party workers tried to block the convoy of former Minister and BRS party working president K T Rama Rao on Tuesday, October 1.

The BRS leader was on his way to Amberpet to address a gathering of Musi River Beautification and Development Works oustees when the Congress party workers blocked the convoy.

One of the workers climbed on the car of K T Rama Rao. The security personnel of the BRS leader got down from the car and pushed the Congress party workers to a side.

The BRS party blamed the police department for failing to provide proper security to KTR and failing to gather information about the plans of Congress workers.