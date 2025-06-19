Hyderabad’s food culture is steadily on the rise, attracting chefs, celebrities and tourists from all over the world. With its rich culinary history and unique blend of different flavours, the city has made a name for itself beyond its iconic biryani. In recent years, Hyderabad has become a growing point of interest in global food conversations, with its lesser-known dishes finally getting the spotlight they deserve.

Among those dishes is the Apricot Delight, a new rendition of Qubani ka Meetha. This dessert holds a special place in Hyderabadi homes, weddings, or late-night cravings. Now, this decadent treat has made its way to an international platform- MasterChef Australia because of celebrity chef Sarah Todd. She recently imagined the Apricot Delight in a modern form, introducing it to a global audience while paying tribute to its cultural roots.

Sarah Todd’s version of the Apricot Delight

In the latest episode of MasterChef Australia: Back to Win, returning contestant Sarah Todd brought a slice of Hyderabad to the spotlight with her innovative take on Apricot Delight. Her dish featured a carefully curated combination of flavours, including mandarin and apricot sorbet, bourbon, mandarin and white chocolate Chantilly, cinnamon sugar, charred nectarines, apricot rosemary sauce, and a moist almond cake. This was a bold reimagination of the humble Hyderabadi dessert, which has simple layers of apricots, custard, cake and cream.

During the episode, when judge Andy Allen asked about the inspiration behind the dish, Todd explained that Apricot Delight is a dessert commonly found in the streets of Hyderabad. She said she had always wanted to work with its flavours and hoped to retain the dish’s essence.

Her version of the dessert was well-received, with Jean-Christophe Novelli describing the dish as “just perfect” and “balanced”, while Andy Allen called it “a million bucks.”

Sarah also took to Instagram after the episode aired, writing in a post, “Qubani ka Meetha (Apricot Delight) is one of the first desserts I truly fell in love with in India.” She called her plated creation “a little love letter to Hyderabad”.

Sarah Todd’s love for Hyderabad

Sarah Todd’s connection to Hyderabad goes beyond the kitchen. Over the years, she has visited the city multiple times, sampling its street food, interacting with local vendors near Charminar and openly expressing her love for Irani Chai. Known for her deep interest in Indian cuisine, Todd has often highlighted Hyderabad as a place that offers both inspiration and a strong sense of culinary identity.

Her decision to recreate Apricot Delight on MasterChef Australia reflects the influence Hyderabad has on her. She blended her style as a chef with memories and impressions gathered from Hyderabad. By featuring a local favourite on a global platform, she has added to the growing recognition of our city’s diverse food culture.