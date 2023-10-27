Watch: UAE cops arrest driver for performing stunt, fine him Rs 11L

The video of the stunt, shared on social media platforms, showed a four-wheel drive performing stunts before the police patrol.

Watch: Ras Al Khaimah Police arrest, Rs 11L fine on driver for performing stunts
Photo: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: A 20-year-old driver was arrested on Thursday, October for performing a stunt in front of a police patrol, Ras Al Khaimah Police said.

The act was considered dangerous and disrespectful to the police force and traffic regulations in the country.

Watch the video below here

The Ras Al Khaimah Police were able to identify and locate the driver, leading to his arrest. He is currently facing legal action.

The driver have to pay a fine of 50,000 dirham (Rs 11,33,182) and his vehicle was impounded.

Colonel Dr. Mohammed Al Bahar, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, emphasized the severity of punishments for violating regulations or disrespecting police officers.

