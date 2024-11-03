Watch: UP man calls police over stolen 250 grams of potatoes, seeks investigation

In a bizarre incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi city, a man named Vijay Verma called the police to report the theft of 250 grams of potatoes from his home.

Verma, a resident of Mannapurwa, dialed 112, the state’s emergency helpline, claiming that the potatoes, which he had peeled and cut off for cooking disappeared mysteriously. He demanded that the matter should be taken seriously by launching a police investigation, prompting police officers to respond to his unusual complaint.

Viral video

When the police arrived, officers recorded a brief five-second video of their interaction wherein Verma stated, “This is what needs to be investigated.” Police is heard questioned Verma about whether he was drunk to which he admitted that he had taken alcohol after working for the whole day. He explained, “Well yes, I work hard all day and sometimes have a small drink in the evening .” But this is not about alcohol, it is about the absent potatoes.”

The video, wherein Verma repeatedly demanded an investigation, garnered significant attention on social media platforms. People shared different opinions – some were happy with the police reaction in the show and others were upset with the constant misuse of amber alert service calling on the show which is a waste of resources and time.