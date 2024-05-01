Webcasting to be implemented at all polling stations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: To ensure transparency and fairness in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Hyderabad constituency, webcasting facilities will be available at all 1,944 polling stations across various assembly segments.

Hyderabad District Collector and Returning Officer Anudeep Durishetty confirmed the deployment of micro-observers and installation of CCTV cameras at these polling stations to monitor the voting process closely.

With 30 candidates contesting in the Hyderabad constituency, the allocation of symbols was completed on Monday, marking another step towards the election process.

Among the prominent candidates contesting in the 2024 elections for Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency are Asaduddin Owaisi from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Smt. (Dr.) Madhavi Latha from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mohammed Sameer Waliullah from Congress, and Gaddam Srinivas Yadav from BRS. Additionally, 26 other candidates are vying for the seat.

In addition to these measures, special arrangements have been made for home voting for senior citizens aged above 85 years and persons with disabilities (PwDs) on May 3 and 4.

Out of 181 applications received for home voting, 129 have been approved. Each assembly constituency will have dedicated teams comprising polling officials, police escorts, micro-observers, and others to facilitate home voting for eligible individuals.

Durishetty urged senior citizens and PwDs to remain at home on the voting day to ensure a smooth process for home voting.

Postal voting for service voters deployed on election duty will be conducted from May 3 to 8 at the Facilitation Centre located at All Saints High School, Gunfoundry, Hyderabad, covering all 17 Lok Sabha constituencies and seven assembly segments of the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

A total of 5,989 applications for postal ballots under Form-12 were received from other districts and segments, with 7,357 applications distributed to other districts and segments for processing.

The printing of ballot papers for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and home voting is currently underway. EVM ballot papers are being printed at the Government Press, Chanchalguda, while postal ballot papers are being produced at a selected printing press.

As of April 25, the total number of voters in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency stands at 2,217,094, comprising 1,125,310 males, 1,091,587 females, and 197 third-gender individuals. Additionally, around 36,723 young voters aged between 18 and 19 years have enrolled in the district.