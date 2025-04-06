West Bengal: Minorities shower rose petals, offer water to Ram Navami devotees

As the nation celebrates Ram Navami, a heartwarming display of communal brotherhood was witnessed in parts of West Bengal.

In one video, Muslims from West Bengal’s Siliguri district gathered in large numbers, showering rose petals and distributing water bottles to Hindus participating in Ram Navami Shobha Yatra.

Feel-good visuals of shows Muslims, mostly young men, happily distributing water bottles to Hindu devotees, a gesture warmly reciprocated.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Youth from the Muslim community distribute water bottles and shower flower petals on the devotees taking out a Shobha Yatra in Siliguri on the occasion of #RamNavami pic.twitter.com/Gw3zXqeuyf — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2025

Similar communal harmony was witnessed in Malda district as Ram Navami devotees marched through the city in scorching heat, members of the Muslim community stood shoulder-to-shoulder with their Hindu neighbours, sharing sweets and water bottles

“This is what India stands for, unity in diversity and communal harmony,” said Mohammad Ali, a local shopkeeper who participated in the day’s celebrations.

“We have always lived together in peace, and today, we are celebrating as one family,” he said.

On a street, a group of Muslim men set up a refreshment stall, handing out water and sweets to tired devotees marching in the sun.

“It feels wonderful to be part of such a joyous occasion. Religion is not dividing us; it is bringing us together. We are all one, Hindus and Muslims, united in our love for this country,” said Shyam Sundar, one of the participants in the Ram Navami programme.

“We want to spread a message of peace and brotherhood. In this time of rising tensions in many parts of the country, it is important for us to show that Hindus and Muslims can come together and celebrate as one,” Mohammad Kamal, one of the residents who organised the refreshment drive, told a Bengali news channel.

Former minister and English Bazar municipality chairman Krishnnendu Narayan Chowdhury echoed the sentiment. “This is the India I know, one where every community comes together for the common good. Here, people value peace and harmony above all. There is no room for division,” the senior TMC leader said.