West Bengal polls: 23 pc candidates have criminal cases, 22 pc are crorepatis, says report

New Delhi: Around 23 per cent candidates in fray in the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls have declared criminal cases against themselves while 22 per cent are crorepatis, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Out of 1,445 candidates analysed, 338 (23 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves and 295 (20 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, the report showed.

While 16 candidates have declared cases of murder, 80 face attempt to murder charges, it said.

Among the major parties, 102 (72 per cent) out of 141 candidates analysed from the BJP, 49 (35 per cent) out of 142 candidates from TMC, 51 (51 per cent) out of 100 candidates from CPI(M) and 37 (26 per cent) out of 142 analysed from the Congress have declared criminal cases against themselves in their poll affidavits, the ADR report said.

Out of 142 constituencies, 63 (44 per cent) are “red alert” constituencies which have three or more candidates with criminal cases, it said.

Out of the 1,445 candidates, 321 (22 per cent) have assets worth over Rs 1 crore.

Among the major parties, 103 (73 per cent) out of 142 candidates analysed from TMC, 73 (52 per cent) out of 141 candidates analysed from the BJP, 36 (25 per cent) out of 142 candidates from the Congress and 33 (33 per cent) out of 100 candidates analysed from the CPI(M) have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore, the ADR said.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 Phase II is Rs 1.21 crore, it added.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 142 TMC candidates analysed is Rs 5.05 crore, for 141 BJP candidates is Rs 3.28 crore, for 100 CPI(M) is Rs 1.22 crore and for 142 Congress candidates is Rs 1.04 crore, the report said.