West Bengal: Sheikh Shahjahan’s CBI custody extended by 6 days

Published: 22nd March 2024 10:29 pm IST
Kolkata: A district court in West Bengal on Friday extended the CBI custody of the now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who’s the accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali on January 5, by another six days.

During the hearing at the Basirhat sub-divisional court in North 24 Parganas district on Friday, the CBI counsel sought the extension of Shahjahan’s custody, which the judge granted.

The judge also extended the CBI custody of two other arrested accused in the case — Mehboob Molla and Sukamal Sardar — till March 28.

Similarly, the CBI custody of Shahjahan’s brother Sheikh Alamgir, and another accused named Mafuzur Molla, was extended till March 31, while the custody of two other accused persons, Didarbux Mollah and Ziauddin Molla, was extended till March 26.

The judge also sent two other accused, Faruk Akunji and Sirajul Mollah, to judicial custody for six days till March 28.

