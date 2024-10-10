When Ratan Tata called Hindi movies ‘violent’

Mumbai: In an old interview with Simi Garewal, Ratan Tata once shared his thoughts about Hindi movies and called them ‘violent’.

It was a long interview between Simi Garewal and Ratan Tata, in which Simi asked him about his early days, Tata Group, and questions pertaining to his personal life. Simi asked him, “How do you unwind?” Ratan Tata answered, “Most of the time unwinding for 10-12 years has been taking my dog for a run, getting out, and having a change of place.”

Simi continued to ask about his choice of music. To which he replied that he likes all kinds of music including jazz and classical. On being asked if he watches Television, Ratan Tata replied “Quite a bit of late.” Simi also questioned if he watches Hindi movies. Ratan Tata quipped “You can’t help but see them on television today.” He also added that his Hindi has improved.

He continued and humorously critiqued Hindi movies by saying “They are also violent. I think there is more catchup spread in Hindi movies than there is in all restaurants of Bombay”.

Ratan Tata was a renowned Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and former chairman of the Tata Group. Ratan Tata breathed his last on 9th October 2024 at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. He was 86 years old. As India and the world come together to mourn the loss of legendary Ratan Tata, the Indian film industry has joined to pay tribute to the chairman emeritus of the Tata Group. Actors, directors, producers, musicians, and other celebrities across the industry have expressed their condolences and shared cherished memories of the visionary leader.