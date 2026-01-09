When will Prabhas-starrer ‘The Raja Saab’ release in Japan

Hyderabad: Seeking to target the huge fan base that actor Prabhas has in Japan, the makers of director Maruthi’s horror comedy ‘The Raja Saab’, featuring actor Prabhas in the lead, have now confirmed that they are planning to release the dubbed Japanese version of the film in Japan, within three to six months of the film’s release in India.

At a pre-release event organised by the makers of the film, the producer of the film, T G Vishwa Prasad was asked if they had plans to release the film in Japan, considering the popularity Prabhas enjoys in the country.

Responding to the question, the producer said, “We are at present releasing the film in Indian languages. We will have the film dubbed in Japanese and release it in Japan three to six months after the release here.”

It may be recalled that Prabhas had only recently visited Japan for the release of his film ‘Baahubali: The Epic’. The film was released there due to a huge fan following that the actor enjoys in the country.

Prior to ‘Baahubali’, the actor’s film ‘Saaho’ too was released in Japan to full houses. In fact, ‘Saaho’, which was directed by Sujeeth and which featured Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead, went on to emerge as the highest opener for an Indian film in Japan when it released there.

Meanwhile, the producer said that they were uncertain about the number of screens ‘The Raja Saab’ would get in Tamil Nadu but they expected to get anywhere between 150 to 200 screens.

For the unaware, ‘The Raja Saab’ has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs and a spine-chilling but really well cut trailer of the film that the makers released some days ago has only gone on to add to the excitement.

The film has triggered huge expectations as Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this project. For those unaware, The Raja Saab will be Prabhas’s first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

The cast of ‘The Raja Saab’ includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.