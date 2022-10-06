Will fight assembly, Lok Sabha polls with KCR’s BRS: Kumaraswamy

Hyderabad: JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the secular Janata Dal will actively work as an ally with Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and fight the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections together.

He spoke to the media before leaving for Bangalore after participating in an event in Hyderabad where the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party was declared as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) a national party.

Kumaraswamy said, “JDS and TRS parties were natural allies from the beginning. Both have been working with mutual trust. Now our party welcomes the emergence of TRS as a national party under the name of BRS. We will work with K Chandrasekhar Rao in the coming days.”

JDS and BRS parties will work together in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. States with a BJP-Congress mukt political atmosphere include Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, he said.

He said, “Chandrasekhar Rao and I also decided to bring the same situation to Karnataka. We will work towards that.”

Both the parties will work hard to form a full majority government in Karnataka in the next assembly elections apart from Congress and BJP, he said.

“Karnataka will also emerge as a powerful force in national politics. We both discussed about bringing a self-respecting government of Kannadigas in Karnataka. Today’s program is the platform for that,” he added.

Kumaraswamy said that with strong leadership, KCR brought the people of Telangana together and achieved the state of Telangana.

“Later he implemented many pro-people programs during his administration. He implemented revolutionary programs like ‘Raita Bandhu’ and ‘Dalit Bandhu’ and made the government programs reachable to every citizen. JD(S) also did the same in Karnataka. Such pro-people programs will also be implemented in Karnataka in the coming days,” he added.

For the welfare of farmers, dalits and economically backward people, KCR has put up effective schemes. Many such schemes have been implemented in Telangana. Mainly the wealth of the country should not be accumulated in few but should be distributed equally. They are working with the aim that the common man should also have a share in that wealth. KCR has worked to empower farmers, dalits and the weak in his state, he added.