Will take care of citizens in every aspect: CJI DY Chandrachud

CJI Chandrachud said heading the Indian judiciary was a "great opportunity and responsibility".

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 9th November 2022 12:51 pm IST
CJI UU Lalit recommends Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor
Justice DY Chandrachud.

New Delhi: Newly sworn in Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said that serving people of the country was his “priority”.

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, the 50th CJI reached the Supreme Court premises and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

“Serving common people is my priority. Please look forward, I will work for all the citizens of the country. Be it in technology or be it in registry…or be it in judicial reforms, I will take care of citizens in every aspect,” he said.

Also Read
Justice DY Chandrachud sworn-in as 50th Chief Justice of India

CJI Chandrachud said heading the Indian judiciary was a “great opportunity and responsibility”.

In response to a query as to how he will ensure trust of people in judiciary, he said, “I will ensure trust of citizens not only through words but through my work”.

Justice Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu.

Justice Chandrachud takes over as the head of India’s Judiciary from Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, who demitted office on Tuesday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button