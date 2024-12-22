Winter season officially begins in Saudi Arabia, lasting 89 days

The winter season in Saudi Arabia officially began on Saturday, December 21, and will last for about 89 days, according to the Jeddah Astronomical Society (JAS).

The winter solstice, occurred at 12:20 pm Makkah time on Saturday, marking the shortest day and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Also Read Most followed TikToker Khaby Lame performs Umrah

When the sun shines directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, it marks the beginning of winter.

يحدث الإنقلاب الشتوي يوم السبت 21 ديسمبر 2024 عند الساعة 12:20 ظهراً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة وستكون الشمس ساطعة مباشرة على مدار الجدي وهي علامة على بداية فصل الشتاء فلكياً في النصف الشمالي من الكرة الأرضية ( والذي يستمر حوالي 89 يوماً) والانقلاب الصيفي في النصف الجنوبي. 🔆❄️ pic.twitter.com/PpVYPYJQm5 — الجمعية الفلكية بجدة (@JASsociety) December 20, 2024

Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, said that the winter solstice occurs due to Earth’s 23.5-degree tilt and orbit around the sun, not the distance from the sun.

As the Northern Hemisphere tilts away from the sun, daylight hours shorten, whereas the Southern Hemisphere enjoys longer daylight. Abu Zahra explained that the winter solstice shifts the North Pole away from the sun, causing shorter days in equator-northern areas and longer days in south-south regions.

However, beginning on Sunday, December 22, and lasting through Tuesday, December 24, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicts a cold air mass over the northern border regions, including Tabuk, Al-Jouf, and Hail, with minimum temperatures between zero and four below zero.