Most followed TikToker Khaby Lame performs Umrah

Khabane ‘Khaby’ Lame, the Senegalese-born influencer who is the most followed TikTok user in the world, recently performed Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Instagram, Khaby shared a photo and video of himself in an ihram, the garment worn by men to perform Umrah, in front of the Holy Kaaba.

Also Read Video: Social media sensation Tenge Tenge performs Umrah

“I just want to say, Alhamdulillah. God has given me everything-most importantly, the strength to keep going and to believe in my dreams. I’ve faced many struggles in life, and when everything seemed impossible, my faith kept me standing. Thank you, Allah, for being my only hope,” he captioned the post.

More about Khaby Lame

Khaby was born in Senegal on March 9, 2000, but his family relocated to Italy when he was a year old. He is a Hafiz e Quran (memorized Quran)

In March 2020, he lost his job as a factory worker in Italy due to the COVID-19. He then started a TikTok channel where he performed comic skits that went viral.

His comedic moments are universally understood because they frequently don’t involve speaking and instead rely on body language and facial expressions.

In 2022, he was listed in Fortune‘s 40 Under 40 and Forbes‘ 30 Under 30. He also served as a juror on the 2023 edition of the television show Italia’s Got Talent.

On June 22, 2022, Khaby became the most followed TikTok creator, surpassing Charli D’Amelio with 142.1 million followers.

As of December 2, 2024, Khaby Lame has 162.5 million TikTok followers, emerging as the most-followed person on the platform. On Instagram, he has 81.1 million followers.