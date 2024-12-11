Video: Social media sensation Tenge Tenge performs Umrah

An 11-year-old Ugandan TikToker and social media sensation, Saad Ssozi, famously known as Rango Tenge Tenge, recently performed Umrah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

A video of Tenge in an ihram, the garment worn by men to perform Umrah, has gone viral on social media platforms.

Watch the video here

“This Dua is for my fans, Ya Allah I pray give my fans health, wealth, happiness, and Jannah,” Tenge said in the video with the Kaaba in the background.

In one of the videos, Tenge can be seen followed by his little fans in the Grand Mosque.

Prior to performing the Umrah, Tenge initially went to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and to visit Rawdah.

Finally Madinah ticked. Allah is great



Kindly Subscribe to my backup YouTube channel below https://t.co/FppZ5tX9wB pic.twitter.com/dAGPnX4qYO — RANGO TENGE TENGE (@Rangotengeteng) December 3, 2024

Tenge, known for his signature piercing tune and humorous skits, gained fame in late 2023 through his viral TikTok videos., with one video reaching 124.6 million views.

LIVE 🚨🚨🚨 at Tenge’s concert in Nigeria . Come see babes collapsing and struggling to greet him . Omo it’s a Shut down . Tenge is a big Boy#snrramzy #tengetenge pic.twitter.com/YQpG2f0Hmb — Ramzytv-gh (@RamzytvGh) July 28, 2024

In July, Tenge secured a brand deal with Zamelct Properties, the parent company of Zam Zam Electronics, a renowned Dubai-based high-quality company.