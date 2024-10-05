With Rs 66,000 crore net worth, who is the richest actress in the world?

Mumbai: When we think of the richest actors in the world, names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Tom Cruise, and Johnny Depp usually come to mind. These stars from Hollywood and Bollywood have made millions from their successful films. But there’s one actress who is wealthier than all of them combined: Jami Gertz. Surprisingly, she isn’t even a big name in movies!

Jami Gertz has an incredible net worth of Rs 66,000 crore, far more than any Bollywood or Hollywood star. So how did she get so rich? Let’s take a look.

Who is Jami Gertz?

Jami Gertz began her acting career in the 1980s, appearing in movies like Endless Love and The Lost Boys, and TV shows like Seinfeld. She had a small but steady career in Hollywood, with her most famous role being in the sitcom Still Standing. But her acting didn’t make her the world’s richest actress.

The real reason for her wealth is her marriage to billionaire Tony Ressler. Ressler is a co-founder of Apollo Global Management, a huge investment firm, and he is worth more than 10.5 billion USD. Together, Gertz and Ressler have invested in sports teams like the Atlanta Hawks basketball team and the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team. These smart investments have made her extremely wealthy.

Bollywood’s Richest Actors vs. Jami Gertz

Bollywood has its own list of rich actors. Shah Rukh Khan is the wealthiest, with a net worth of Rs 6,300 crore. He’s followed by Salman Khan (Rs 2,900 crore), Akshay Kumar (Rs 2,500 crore), and Aamir Khan (Rs 1,862 crore). These are huge numbers, but even the combined wealth of Bollywood’s top 10 actors is still less than half of Jami Gertz’s fortune!

Hollywood vs. Bollywood: The Wealth Race

Even in Hollywood, the richest stars like Tom Cruise (620 million USD) and Dwayne Johnson (800 million USD) can’t come close to Jami Gertz’s 8 billion USD net worth. What makes her wealth so interesting is that it didn’t come from being a huge movie star, but from smart investments in businesses and sports.