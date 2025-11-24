Woman dies in fire caused due to gas leak in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A woman died due to a fire caused due to a gas leak in Hyderabad’s Yousufguda on Sunday, November 23.

The incident occurred in the Rahmat Nagar area of Yousufguda around noon when the woman was preparing food. The deceased identified as 40-year-old Sonu Bai.

Sonu’s parents Gopal Singh and Lalitha Bai, escaped the blast with minor injuries and received medical attention. Alerted by the local residents, the police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and controlled the fire caused by the blast.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Jubilee Hills Station Fire Officer P Sai Reddy, said “The woman died due to a gas leak at her residence while preparing food. The fire occurred on the ground floor of the 2-storey building.”

He added that Sonu’s father Gopal suffered major injuries in the incident.