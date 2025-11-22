Hyderabad woman sells 7-day old baby for Rs 6 lakh; 15 held

After the birth of the child, the woman claimed that she did not have money to raise the kid and decided to sell the baby.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 22nd November 2025 6:15 pm IST
Woman sells her newborn baby in Karimnagar
Woman sells her newborn baby in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad sold her 7-day-old baby boy for Rs 6 lakhs in Telangana’s Karimnagar after allegedly being deceived by a man she was in love with.

According to the Karimnagar Town 2 police, the woman was in a relationship with a person who later abandoned her. After the birth of the child, the woman claimed that she did not have money to raise the kid and decided to sell the baby.

A video of the woman sitting in a car and interacting with a couple has been shared on social media.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

The accused, with the help of 12 middlemen, sold the child to a couple identified as Bamandla Rayamalla and Latha, natives of Chakalivanipalle village in Karimangar.

Based on a tip off from the child welfare committee, the Karimnagar police rescued the child and shifted it to a care center.

Over 15 people, including the child’s mother, the couple who bought the baby, and the intermediaries, have been arrested. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 22nd November 2025 6:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button