Hyderabad woman sells 7-day old baby for Rs 6 lakh; 15 held

Hyderabad: A woman from Hyderabad sold her 7-day-old baby boy for Rs 6 lakhs in Telangana’s Karimnagar after allegedly being deceived by a man she was in love with.

According to the Karimnagar Town 2 police, the woman was in a relationship with a person who later abandoned her. After the birth of the child, the woman claimed that she did not have money to raise the kid and decided to sell the baby.

A video of the woman sitting in a car and interacting with a couple has been shared on social media.

The accused, with the help of 12 middlemen, sold the child to a couple identified as Bamandla Rayamalla and Latha, natives of Chakalivanipalle village in Karimangar.

Based on a tip off from the child welfare committee, the Karimnagar police rescued the child and shifted it to a care center.

Over 15 people, including the child’s mother, the couple who bought the baby, and the intermediaries, have been arrested. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.