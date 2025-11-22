Newborn dies due to negligence at hospital in Telangana

Hyderabad: A newborn baby died due to alleged negligence at hospital in Telangana’s Nirmal district on Saturday, November 22.

The baby’s mother, identified as Ganga Lakshmi, a native of Chincholi (B) village in Sarangpur mandal in Nirmal district, gave birth at the Udyam Vidya Hospital. However, the baby was shifted to the Santosh Raj Children’s Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the baby fell on a cupboard and died at the hospital. Despite protest by the family members, the hospital administration remained unmoved.

Previous incident

The death of babies due to alleged negligence in hospitals in Telangana is a regular phenomenon. In April this year, a newborn baby died due to alleged medical negligence at a government hospital in Telangana’s Mulugu district.

The incident led to protest by the aggrieved family. The protestors claimed that the mother identified as Rawli, arrived at the government hospital for delivery early in the morning. Initially, doctors suggested that a cesarean section (C-section) was necessary.

However, after some time, a natural delivery was attempted, which reportedly resulted in the newborn’s death during the process.