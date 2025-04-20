Protest erupts after baby dies due to negligence in Telangana

Hyderabad: A newborn baby died due to alleged medical negligence at a government hospital in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Saturday, April 19.

The incident led to protest by the aggrieved family. The protestors claimed that the mother identified as Rawli, arrived at the government hospital for delivery early in the morning. Initially, doctors suggested that a cesarean section (C-section) was necessary.

However, after some time, a natural delivery was attempted, which reportedly resulted in the newborn’s death during the process.

The baby’s father Chandu addressed the media and said, “As we were protesting, some of our relatives suggested us to approach the minister of Women and Child Welfare of Telangana Seethakka for help.”

Chandu added that the police dispersed the protesting family for clearing the path for the minister’s convoy.

Man greives the death of his newborn due to alleged medical negligence at govt hospital in Mulugu.



Minister Seethakka promoises action against doctors. #Mulugu #Telangana @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/oKbNaOo4T2 — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) April 20, 2025

Upon noticing the family, Seethakka spoke to them and assured that action will be taken against the doctors. Information minister Ponguleti Srinivas who was also in Mulugu interacted with the protestors and assured help.