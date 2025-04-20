Bandi Sanjay raises questions on Waqf lands mgmt in Telangana

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Saturday, April 19, strongly criticised the Telangana government over the management of Waqf Board lands in the state.

He stated that Telangana has around 77,000 acres of Waqf Board land, generating an income of approximately Rs. 1,000 crore annually. He questioned whether even a single poor Muslim family has benefited from this revenue.

Sanjay challenges Congress govt, targets BRS

Addressing a BJP meeting at the party’s Barkatpura office in Hyderabad, Sanjay challenged the Congress government to disclose the total extent of Waqf properties in Telangana, the amount of income spent on the welfare of poor Muslims, and the number of acres encroached upon.

He demanded the release of a white paper on these issues to ensure transparency.

Sanjay also alleged that the BRS is deliberately keeping away from voting in the upcoming GHMC corporator and local body MLC elections to favour the AIMIM.

He warned that corporators who avoid voting due to fear of VIPs risk losing their political future.

AIMIM meet orchestrated by Congress: Sanjay

He further accused Congress and AIMIM leaders of opposing the Waqf Amendment Act and claimed that an AIMIM public meeting in Darrussalam was “orchestrated” by Congress elements.

The BJP leader urged party corporators and workers to intensify efforts to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate N Gautham Rao in the MLC elections.

Gautham Rao stated that victims of AIMIM’s alleged actions in Bhagyanagar support the BJP’s win and appealed to Congress and TRS corporators to act according to public aspirations.

The meeting was attended by BJP leaders, including C Ramachandra Reddy, N Ramchander Rao, Marri Sashidhar Reddy, C Krishnayaadav, Premsingh Rathod, Bangaru Shruthi, and Kasam Venkateshwarlu.