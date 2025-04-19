Asaduddin Owaisi calls for a protracted struggle against Waqf Amendment Act

Hyderabad: All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the latter is not fit to be even the dust of Dr BR Ambedkar’s feet. He declared that the people of India will follow the path shown by the farmers who forced the Centre to repeal the three controversial farm bills, in their struggle against the Waqf Amendment Act of 2025.

Addressing a packed audience at Darussalam in protest against the Waqf Amendment Act on Saturday, April 19, Owaisi cautioned that the fallout of the Waqf Amendment Act was that 500 Waqf properties in Uttar Pradesh have already been declared government properties in Uttar Pradesh.

Reminding that AIMIM respected the Supreme Court’s judgements on Triple Talaq and Babri Masjid, Owaisi said that his party has also stated that the judgements were not ‘infallible.’

“We respect the judgements because we believe in the constitutional morality. RSS appears to be believing in the constitution, but doesn’t subscribe to it,” he said.

On the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) warning that a religious war will be waged by those opposing the Waqf Amendment Act, Owaisi turned the tables against the BJP and said that it is the saffron party which has been waging a war against the Constitution of India.

He pointed out how the Muslim minorities in India showed restraint despite the Centre enacted the Triple Talaq, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the strengthening of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and now the Centre’s attempts to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

He noted that the BJP was trying to nullify the Shariyat Application Act enshrined in the Constitution by Dr BR Ambedkar, by trying to enact the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“The beauty of Bharat is not Narendra Modi. It is the brotherhood of the people of Bharat, its temples, mosques and dargahs,” Owaisi said, warning that those who were trying to weaken these institutions were trying to weaken the country itself.

He pointed out that during the deliberations of the parliamentary committee on Waqf Amendment Bill, the Dawoodi Bohra community, which is a sect of the Shias, had categorically informed the Committee that they didn’t want to be a part of the proposed Act, which has now been enacted.

“The Dawoodi Bohra community emphatically demanded that they should be excluded from the Waqf law and they proposed an amendment to Section 2 of the Act. The Modi government did the opposite, it included the community under the Act and merely exempted trusts from the application of the law, which isn’t what the community demanded,” Owaisi stated.

“The Section 2 of the Waqf Amendment Act has enabled Mukesh Ambani to become owner of their properties. The Supreme Court has given some temporary relief, but the Limitation Act of 1963 allows Waqf evacuee properties to go from our hands,” he warned.

He urged the Muslim communities to unite, and not treat the sub-sects of the Shia community with suspicion. He also urged the Muslims to convince the people from other religions that what applies to the Endowments Act for Hindus, or the Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committees, should also apply to the Waqf properties.

To those leaders from the Muslim community supporting the Waqf Amendment Act, he cautioned that when he, or one of them would depart from this world to the next, they will certainly be questioned whether Modi was their supreme leader, or Allah.

“We all are in for a long struggle. Without self-respect we are no good than a corpse,” he said, imploring the Muslims to take inspiration from the generational struggle of Palestinians to reclaim their land from the Israelis.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) chairman Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, who was the chief guest for the meeting, stated that the legal fight was still on, and hoped the apex court would strike down the ‘dark legislation.’

As per the Act, he said that those who have been in the illegal possession of Waqf lands will become owners of the properties, if they were in possession for 12 years as per the Limitation Act.

He, however, cautioned that the Act also states that a person would have to be a Muslim for 5 years, to be able to donate property to Waqf.

“There has been a spirit of brotherhood between the people of various communities in this region. There have been instances where Hindus also donated lands for Waqf, and the Nizams had donated lands to other communities. With this amended Act, it can’t be done,” he cautioned.

He said that the changes made in the Waqf Amendment Act from the original legislation couldn’t resolve any issues of the Waqf properties as being claimed by the Centre.

He has appealed to the Muslims to be united in the struggle against the Waqf Amendment Act, as he felt they couldn’t protect the ‘Shariyat’ if they failed to do so.

He urged the youngsters to use social media and constructive debate, to disprove the false propaganda being spread by certain vested interests on the Waqf Amendment Act.

Both Owaisi and Maulana appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony, and to involve non-Muslims in the fight against the Centre, to force the BJP government to repeal the controversial legislation.

People’s representatives of YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, DMK in Tamil Nadu, and scholars from across the country attended the meeting which was so packed that even if a grain of sand was dropped, it wouldn’t land on the ground.