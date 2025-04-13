Hyderabad sees massive protests against Waqf Amendment Act

The rally began at Nizam College Grounds and culminated at the Dr. BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund.

The image displays many men in Hyderabad protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act. April 13, 2025
Protestors in Hyderabad protesting against the Waqf Amendment Act on Sunday

Hyderabad: Thousands took to the streets of Hyderabad on Sunday, April 13, in a large-scale protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, describing it as unconstitutional and discriminatory toward the Muslim community.

The rally began at Nizam College Grounds and culminated at the Dr. BR Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund. Waving the national flag, protestors raised slogans against the BJP-led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of targeting Muslim communities and their Waqf properties through the newly passed Waqf Act.

The demonstration saw significant participation from women along with social activists, student union leaders, who joined in large numbers to voice their concerns. Police deployed tight security along the route to maintain order. Despite the precautions, traffic congestion was reported in several central parts of the city due to the large turnout.

Asaduddin Owaisi announces AIMPLB public meeting against Waqf Act at Darussalam

Earlier, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi announced that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will conduct a public meeting on April 19 from 7 pm to 10 pm, at Darussalam to oppose the Waqf Amendment Act.

He stated that members from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh units of the AIMPLB along with other Muslim organizations will participate.

