Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has revealed that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will conduct a public meeting at Darussalam to oppose the Waqf Amendment Act. It will be held on April 19 from 7 pm to 10 pm

He stated that members from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh units of the AIMPLB along with other Muslim organizations will participate.

Act is seen as ‘unconstitutional’, says Asaduddin Owaisi

The Waqf Amendment Act which was introduced by the Union government has sparked widespread opposition from the Muslim community.

Asaduddin Owaisi emphasized that the law is seen as “unconstitutional and anti-Muslim.”

When asked about his reaction to the violence in Murshidabad district of West Bengal during a protest against the Wakf Amendment Act, he said, “We have condemned violence and will condemn it. Violence is condemnable, protest should be peaceful”.

The AIMPLB aims to mobilize public opinion and demand the immediate withdrawal of the amendment.

Protests across Hyderabad

Recently in Hyderabad, protests were held after Friday prayers (Namaz-e-Juma) to oppose the law.

They were held in various areas including near Charminar where protesters raised slogans against the Act.

At Saidabad, a protest was held which was organized by a city-based group Wahdat-e-Islami.

At Mehdipatnam’s Azizia Masjid, a rally led by the Students Islamic Organization (SIO) was taken out.

At Jamia Masjid Darulshifa, a protest dharna was held by Darsgah Jihad o Shahdat. Similar protests were seen at Tallabkatta and Amberpet.

AIMPLB hopes to strengthen opposition against the Act

Asaduddin Owaisi revealed that efforts are being made to involve members of the Parliament Waqf Committee in the April 19 meeting at Darussalam.

The AIMPLB hopes to strengthen opposition against the Waqf Act through the large-scale gathering.

With growing protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, the AIMPLB’s public meeting at Darussalam is set to be a crucial event.