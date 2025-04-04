Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC against Waqf Amendment Bill

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday, April 4, moves to Supreme Court against Waqf Amendment Bill, alleging it “brazenly violates fundamental rights of Muslims and the community.”

Earlier, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed also filed a petition in the apex court challenging the validity of the contentious bill.

In his plea, Jawed argued that the bill violated constitutional provisions by imposing “arbitrary restrictions” on the management of Waqf properties, thereby undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community.

Also Read JPC chief slams Asaduddin Owaisi for tearing Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

On April 3, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin condemned the passing of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha and announced that the DMK would challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court.

Asaduddin Owaisi ‘tears’ Waqf Bill

Asaduddin Owaisi strongly opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, calling it an “attack on the faith and religious practices of Muslims.” In a dramatic show of dissent, Owaisi symbolically tore a copy of the bill, likening his act to Mahatma Gandhi’s defiance of unjust laws.

“This Waqf Amendment Bill is an attack on the faith and worship of Muslims,” Owaisi said during the debate, arguing that it undermines the rights of the community.

The Hyderabad MP alleged that the bill discriminates against Muslims by stripping them of administrative control over waqf properties. “Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists have been given the right to manage their religious institutions. Why are Muslims being denied that right? This is a grave violation of Article 26,” he asserted.

Accusing the BJP-led government of marginalising Muslims, Asaduddin Owaisi said, “This bill is meant to make Muslims second-class citizens.”

Drawing a parallel with Mahatma Gandhi’s defiance of unjust laws, he said, “When a law was introduced before Gandhiji that he could not accept, he said, ‘I do not recognise this law and I tear it apart.’ Just like Gandhiji, I am tearing this law apart.”

However, despite the opposition, the Waqf Amendment Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 against. It had earlier cleared the Lok Sabha on April 3, with 288 members supporting the bill and 232 opposing it after nearly 12 hours of heated debate.

What is Waqf Amendment Bill?

Under the Bill, Waqf properties must be registered with the district collector’s office for evaluation. It specifies that any property identified or declared as Waqf property by the government, before or after the Act’s commencement, will not be considered waqf property. The district collector will have the final authority to determine whether a property is waqf or government land. Once decided, the collector will update the revenue records and report to the state government. The property will not be recognized as Waqf until the collector’s report is submitted.

Also Read Hyderabad: Asaduddin Owaisi criticises Centre over Waqf Bill

Furthermore, disputes with Waqf board decisions can now be appealed to high courts. The Bill also proposes removing provisions that currently allow properties to be considered Waqf based on oral declarations or disputes, which were previously acceptable under Islamic law until formal documentation (waqfnama) was established. Without a valid waqfnama, a property will be deemed suspect or disputed and cannot be used until the district collector makes a final decision.