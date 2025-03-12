Woman drops lawsuit accusing boxing champion Mike Tyson of 1991 rape

In her January 2023 lawsuit, the woman said Tyson, the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, raped her after she met him at an Albany nightclub.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 12th March 2025 8:06 am IST
Mike Tyson clarifies his stance on donating funds to Israeli army
Mike Tyson

Syracuse: A woman who accused Mike Tyson of raping her in a limousine in 1991 is dropping her lawsuit against the former heavyweight boxing champion, according to a letter filed in U.S. District Court.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The letter from Tyson’s attorney, Daniel Rubin, said the accuser’s attorney “has informed me that plaintiff is withdrawing her complaint and voluntarily discontinuing” the case.

The March 7 letter to Judge Mitchell Katz was first reported by USA Today.

MS Creative School

The woman’s attorneys said Tuesday in a statement that the case had to be dismissed on procedural grounds.

“We are extremely disappointed that the court did not allow us to amend the pleadings in the case. It’s a shame our client’s case had to be dismissed on procedural grounds,” the statement provided by attorney Darren Seilback said. “We stand by our client’s account of the events and support her 100%.”

In her January 2023 lawsuit, the woman said Tyson, the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990, raped her after she met him at an Albany nightclub. She said she has suffered in the years since from “physical, psychological and emotional injury.”

Tyson denied the allegations.

He was convicted of rape in a separate 1992 case and served three years in prison.

The New York lawsuit was filed under the state’s Adult Survivors Act, which gave sexual assault victims a one-year window to sue over assaults that happened years or even decades ago.

Rubin did not respond to an emailed request for additional information.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 12th March 2025 8:06 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button