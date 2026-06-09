Woman drugged, gang raped in Karnataka’s Davanagere

Davanagere: A 41-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men in Karnataka’s Davanagere district after being reportedly drugged with an intoxicating substance mixed in a soft drink. The incident, which took place on June 3 under the jurisdiction of Basavapattana Police Station in Channagiri taluk, came to light after the survivor lodged a complaint with the police.

According to preliminary investigations, she was travelling to her parental home following a dispute with her husband. She encountered a group of youths who had reportedly gone for a wild boar hunt. The accused approached her and offered her a soft drink mixed with alcohol.

They took her to a nearby farm where she was gang raped and sexually assaulted multiple times throughout the night. They also recorded photographs and videos and circulated them on social media.

Following the survivor’s complaint, police registered a case.

As rumours about the incident spread, the accused allegedly deleted the videos in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Ten accused persons have been arrested. They have been identified as Istri Nagaraj, Nagaraj, Arjuna, Basavanta, Kunduru Maruti, Hegga Maruti, Manu, Jogi Sunil, Pradeep and Madhu, all residents of Yelodahalli village.

Davanagere Superintendent of Police Dr HT Shekar visited the scene and reviewed the investigation. The survivor has undergone medical examination, while the accused were shifted for medical tests before being produced before a court. Police said further investigation is underway.