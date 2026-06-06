Woman falls down lift shaft with grandson in Hyderabad, dies

Her grandson, Joy, has been shifted to CARE Hospital in Banjara Hills and is undergoing treatment.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th June 2026 4:41 pm IST
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Woman falls down lift shaft with grandson in Hyderabad, dies

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old woman died after falling down a lift shaft at Bhavani Apartment, Anand Nagar Colony, Khairatabad, on Friday, June 5. She was holding her 15-month-old grandson in her arms, who suffered serious injuries.

The woman, identified as Radha, was living with her daughter and son-in-law, who is employed at the Secunderabad Railway Station. The entire family had shifted there from Uppal just five days ago, as the area was closer to the railway station, Khairtabad Sub-Inspector Sandeep Reddy told Siasat.com.

A closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident shows Radha repeatedly trying to pry open the lift door. When the door does not budge, she leaves for a moment only to come back and try again.

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This time, the door opens with ease and she steps inside the dark shaft cautiously. Unable to find any footing, she falls down four floors with the child.

Radha was shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) but was declared dead. Her grandson, Joy, has been shifted to CARE Hospital in Banjara Hills and is undergoing treatment.

A case of unnatural death under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been registered at Khairtabad Police Station.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 6th June 2026 4:41 pm IST

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