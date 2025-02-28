Woman found dead in Sangareddy, police suspect rape

Hyderabad: A woman’s body was found in an isolated area near Nandikanti village in Sadasivpet of Sangareddy district on Thursday, February 27.

According to reports, the unidentified assailants killed the woman, aged 40-45, by smashing her head with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing. Villagers discovered the body and alerted police, who shifted it to Sadasivpet government hospital for an autopsy.

Police identified the woman with the help of workers at a nearby labour adda and launched an investigation.

“We are awaiting the medical report to confirm if she was sexually assaulted,” an officer said to DC.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.