Hyderabad: Woman gang raped in Madhuranagar, accused absconding

Hyderabad: A woman was gang raped by three people late on Monday, November 4, at a building in Madhuranagar, where she was employed and was being held captive.

The men targeted the woman as she waited at the bus stand to travel to Hi-Tech City. The accused had reportedly been watching her for a few days and, upon spotting her at the bus stand, approached her with an offer to come to their home to wash clothes, assuring her that she would be paid for the work.

The victim along with the men took an auto to their residence. Upon reaching the location, the accused sexually assaulted the woman. As the victim screamed for help, a woman who lived nearby responded to the pleas and rushed to her rescue.

As they heard the footsteps, the accused fled the place. “A case of wrongful confinement and attempt to murder, alongside charges of gang rape, has been registered against the accused, natives of Gorakhpur who lived in Hyderabad, currently absconding,” Madhuranagar CI Srinivas Varma told Siasat.com.

The police official further said that the victim had been shifted to a Bharosa center and her statement is being recorded.