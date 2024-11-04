Hyderabad police to tighten checks on bikes without helmets

Hyderabad: The city police will initiate a special drive against bikers driving without helmets and riding on the wrong side of the road from Tuesday, November 5.

The decision comes in view of three motorcyclists losing their lives in three consecutive days, reportedly without helmets.

Additional commissioner of the traffic police department P Vishwa Prasad said that on November 1, a 48-year-old man lost his life after colliding with an unidentified DCM vehicle at Alaska Junction, Goshamahal.

On November 2, a 25-year-old woman died on the spot near Tarnaka, after being run over by an RTC bus.

On November 3, a 49-year-old man died of head injuries he sustained in an accident after colliding with a car. He was riding his two-wheeler on the wrong side of the road, without a helmet.

The police also specified that motorcycle riders should wear helmets that have the ISI mark to ensure the necessary safety levels are maintained.

The Telangana traffic police department levies the violators of helmet rules with Rs 200, and wrong-side travellers with Rs 2000.