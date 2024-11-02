Hyderabad: Tarnaka junction blockade to be removed in 15 days

Hyderabad: In a relief to motorists and people living in and around Tarnaka, in the next fifteen days Tarnaka crossroads will be opened for vehicles to cross at the main junction which has remained closed for the past eight years.

The decision was taken after repeated representations made by GHMC deputy mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy to GHMC commissioner and Hyderabad police commissioner.

The officials deliberated on the possibilities and issues which may arise once the blockade is removed, and the steps needed to be taken to prevent any traffic congestion once the blockade is removed at the junction.

Due to the blockade of the cross road, motorists had to take long U-turns. The residents of Tarnaka division expressed happiness over the decision and thanked Srilatha on Saturday.