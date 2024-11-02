Chasing snow near Hyderabad? Try your luck at this tiny village

As winter draws near, many Hyderabadis crave a chilly getaway without the hassle of catching a flight. Fortunately, a few hundred kilometers away lies Lambasingi, often called the “Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh.”

Nestled in Visakhapatnam’s Chintapalli town, this misty hill station is the only place in South India where temperatures dip low enough to experience snow, a phenomenon that’s truly rare in this part of the country. With its frosty weather, picturesque valleys, and serene landscapes, Lambasingi is a popular destination for those seeking an enchanting winter escape close to home. So get cozy as Siasat.com takes you on a tour of this South Indian winter wonderland.

The Winter Magic of Lambasingi

Perched at around 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level, Lambasingi is the only place in South India where you might catch a snowfall during winter. While snowfall doesn’t occur every year, it is transformed into a breathtaking white expanse, when it does.

There have been instances where freezing temperatures cause the morning dew to crystallize into frost, blanketing the village in a soft white layer. Locals call Lambasingi “Korra Bayalu,” a phrase that roughly translates to “if someone stays out in the open at night, they would freeze like a stick,” a nod to its bone-chilling winters.

During the coldest months—December and January—temperatures here can drop between 0 and -2 °C, transforming the landscape into a surreal winter wonderland. Even in other seasons, the village remains cool and misty, with sunlight only filtering through after 10 AM most days, adding to Lambasingi’s quiet, mystical atmosphere.

Beyond the Frost: Scenic Beauty and Local Attractions

Apart from its rare winter frost, Lambasingi boasts breathtaking valleys, dense forests, and lush mountains. This picturesque hill station is also home to coffee plantations, apple orchards, and pepper farms. Many visitors enjoy guided tours around these plantations, where they can interact with the local tribal communities who work here and experience the rural lifestyle that defines Lambasingi.

For those looking to explore beyond the village, there are plenty of nearby attractions that showcase the beauty of the region:

Kothapalli Waterfalls: A short drive from Lambasingi, these waterfalls cascade over rocky ledges into a serene pool below, offering a perfect setting for picnics and nature photography. The sound of the rushing water and the mist rising from the falls make for an unforgettable experience.

Susan Flower Fields: On the way to Lambasingi, visitors are greeted by fields of yellow, black-eyed Susan flowers that paint the landscape in vibrant hues. Staying to watch the sunset here rewards visitors with colorful, awe-inspiring views that make the journey as beautiful as the destination.

Thajangi Reservoir: Just a short drive from Lambasingi, the Thajangi Reservoir is a scenic spot that mirrors the surrounding hills on its glassy surface. It’s an ideal location for quiet reflection or a picnic by the water.

Coffee Plantations, Apple Orchards and Strawberry Fields: The village is home to lush coffee plantations and even a few apple orchards and strawberry fields, rare sights in Andhra Pradesh. Here, you can take guided tours, interact with the local tribal community who work on these plantations, and immerse yourself in the rural lifestyle.

Getting to Lambasingi

Lambasingi is well-connected to major cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. For those traveling from Hyderabad, it’s around 600 kilometers away, making it a feasible road-trip destination of 12 hours.

While there are no direct trains to Lambasingi, the nearest railway station is Chintapalli, around 20 kilometers away. However, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam (Vizag) serve as more convenient railway hubs for visitors from other parts of the country.

Where to Stay

Lambasingi remains relatively undeveloped for tourism, which adds to its tranquil appeal. Narsipatnam, the nearest larger town, offers better accommodation options, including hotels and guest houses. In Lambasingi itself, a few basic homestays have opened, and for the more adventurous, a DIY camping trip is also an option. However, visitors are advised to bring camping essentials, as facilities are limited.