Woman ‘gulps down’ Apple AirPod thinking it is a vitamin

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th September 2023 3:29 pm IST
AirPods Pro 2 may come with built-in sensor for fitness tracking
Representative Image

San Francisco: A woman in the US accidentally gulped down one of her Apple Airpods thinking of it as a vitamin, a report has claimed.

Peoples Career

Tanna Barker is going viral after admitting in a TikTok video that she swallowed one of her AirPods, reports Android Authority.

In the video, she explained that she was out for a walk with a friend and having a conversation and during that she took one of the earbuds out of her ear to hear more clearly.

MS Education Academy

Barker then decided to take her vitamins and popped the AirPod in her mouth. After that she realised that the vitamins were still in her hand.

Also Read
Apple launches new AirPods Pro 2nd gen with USB‐C charging

“Halfway through my walk, I decided to take my vitamins, so I put my vitamins in, took a drink, and I was like, man, those are stuck,” Barker was quoted as saying.

“So I guzzled my water, kept on going, said bye to Kathleen, and went to go get my AirPods. And my pills were in my hand. I swallowed my AirPods,” she added.

According to the report, she seems to be doing well, even taking moments to laugh at herself about the whole situation.

Baker mentioned that she immediately called doctors and friends for advice and they all told her the same thing — to let it pass naturally, the report said.

Back in 2021, another US woman also swallowed an AirPod, thinking it was a vitamin.

She was surprised to discover that it still worked after recording a voice note and capturing her stomach sound.

Last year, a celebrity from the UK also gulped down her AirPod with her vitamins. However, she threw it up instead of letting it pass naturally.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th September 2023 3:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button