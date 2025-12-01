Woman ‘marries’ partner’s corpse after family kills him over caste

Nanded: A 21-year-old Aanchal ‘married’ her partner’s corpse on Friday, November 28, after her father and siblings allegedly killed him in an act of honour killing in Maharashtra’s Nanded district.

Videos of Aanchal Mamidwar performing the wedding rituals at the deceased’s house have gone viral, as she demanded that her family be hanged and sentenced to death.

The victim, Saksham Tate (20), was with his friends on the day of the incident in the Old Ganj area when Aanchal’s brother, Himesh, confronted him, leading to a scuffle.

Himesh allegedly fired at Saksham, the bullet piercing his ribs, and then smashed a tile on his head, killing him on the spot, officials said. Himesh, his brother Sahil (25), and their father, Gajanan Mamidwar (45), were arrested soon after.

While the last rites were taking place the day after his murder, Aanchal, in a symbolic move, applied vermilion (sindoor) on her forehead in front of Saksham’s body, stating that it would make their love “immortal.”

Aanchal claimed that her family had repeatedly threatened her and Saksham because they belonged to different castes. Her family has constantly opposed her relationship with him, however, their refusal to end it resulted in Saksham’s death at the hands of Aanchal’s family.

Speaking to the reporters, Aanchal said, “I was in love with Saksham for the past three years but my father opposed our relationship over caste differences. My family often threatened to kill Saksham and now my father and brothers Himesh and Sahil have done it. I want justice. I want the accused to be hanged.”

She also announced she would continue to stay at Saksham’s house after his funeral.

According to the police, Saksham and Himesh were rowdy sheeters and were close friends in the past.

Six persons involved in the case have been booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act, including murder and rioting at the Itwara police station.

Those arrested have been remanded in police custody for three days, a police official said.

(With inputs from PTI)