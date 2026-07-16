Woman with polio dies after falling into sump in Telangana

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old woman affected by polio drowned at her house in Markook mandal, Siddipet, after accidentally falling into a sump on Thursday, July 16, the police said.

The woman, identified as Rudraram Srilalitha, was reportedly trying to attach a pipe to the sump to draw water when she slipped and fell inside, an official from Markook Police Station told Siasat.com.

Her parents were not home at the time and she could not pull herself outside, causing her death. Her body was later found by her parents.

Police registered a case of accidental death.