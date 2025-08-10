Women need to work with stronger conviction in films: Suhasini Maniratnam

By Syed Khaled Shahbaaz

Hyderabad: National Award-winning actress Suhasini Maniratnam stressed that women need to work with more conviction in cinema. Exploring the role and determination of women in cinema and theatre, the multiple National Award-winning actress offered rare insights on the subject at The Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation’s acclaimed series, Remembering Razia Baig, held recently at Radisson Blu Plaza, Hyderabad.

In a candid conversation with Padma Shri Mohammad Ali Baig, Suhasini challenged outdated notions about women’s roles, asking, “Is a woman’s role limited to making white idlis, keeping towels clean, and bed sheets white? Is it a written agreement that they should just lead a passive life?” Drawing from her journey in a male-dominated industry, she urged actresses, women writers, and filmmakers to strategize their careers rather than wait for destiny to define their success.

Suhasini, who has appeared in nearly 350 films across genres, is known for her versatility and her multifaceted contributions to the industry – from acting, writing, producing, and directing, to running a film production company. She has bagged Best Actress awards in four languages alongside seven Filmfare Awards. Suhasini’s paternal cousins, Anu Hasan, Shruti Haasan, and Akshara Haasan, have also gone on to become actors. She is married to Gopalaratnam Subramaniam, known professionally as Mani Ratnam, an acclaimed film director, producer, and screenwriter.

The engaging conversation was steered with ease by Mohammad Ali Baig, whom Suhasini credited for encouraging her theatre debut. She spoke warmly of his contribution to the performing arts, while the evening’s audience comprising theatre lovers, cinema enthusiasts, and eminent persons listened in rapt attention.

Among the guests was popular Tollywood actor Naresh, who praised Suhasini’s career as “an inspiration to her fans” and also felicitated Baig for his contributions. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Telangana Government was also in attendance.

Conceived by Mohammad Ali Baig in memory of his mother, theatre matriarch Begum Razia Baig, the Remembering Razia Baig series continues to honor women in the performing arts whose body of work inspires future generations.