Women’s Day: CJI flags off walkathon in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday, March 8, flagged off a walkathon here which was aimed at raising awareness about women’s rights.

Justice Kant also took part in the ‘Women’s Day Walkathon’, whose starting point was from the Sukhna Lake’s police post to the Open Hand Monument, about 2.5 km away.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Justice Kant said, “It felt good. Young lawyers and judges also took part. Its purpose was to make people aware about women’s rights. I am sure this walk must have contributed a little in that direction”.

The walkathon and a plantation drive event was organised as part of the India International Disputes Week.

Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, also took part in the event.

Earlier on Saturday evening here, Justice Kant delivered a keynote address on “India’s Cross-Border Disputes Services: 2026-2030 Outlook for Litigation, Mediation, & Arbitration” after inaugurating the Chandigarh International Arbitration Centre at the opening ceremony of the first edition of India International Disputes Week 2026.