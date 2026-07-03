World shares are mixed after Dow hits new record

Bangkok: World shares were mixed Friday, July 3, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average set another record, as some key AI related stocks rose while others extended losses.

The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent while that for the Dow slipped 0.2 per cent. US markets will be closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday.

In European trading, Germany’s DAX rose 0.4 per cent to 25,667.73 and the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1 per cent lower, to 8,471.19. Britain’s FTSE 100 shed 0.4 per cent to 10,613.55.

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In Asia, South Korea‘s Kospi, which sank nearly 8 per cent on Thursday, gained 5.8 per cent to 8,088.34. Samsung Electronics, the country’s biggest company and a major maker of computer chips, gained 8.2 per cent, while its smaller rival SK Hynix jumped 10.9 per cent.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 advanced 1.5 per cent to 69,744.07. Chipmaker Tokyo Electron rose 0.4 per cent, while memory maker Kioxia jumped 9.2 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.3 per cent to 23,350.03 and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.4 per cent to 4,043.64.

Taiwan’s Taiex edged 0.1 per cent higher, while the Sensex in India rose 0.4 per cent.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 picked up 1.4 per cent to 8,844.40.

“Asian stocks found some footing after two bruising tech-led sessions, with the Korean market once again showing how quickly a stretched rubber band can snap back when everyone leans the same way,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

On Thursday, most US stocks rose as the Dow snagged another record, gaining 1.1 per cent to 52,900.07.

Drops for computer chip companies and other winners of the artificial-intelligence boom kept indexes mixed.

The S&P 500 finished the day virtually unchanged and edged up by less than 0.1 per cent, even though seven out of every 10 stocks within the index rose. It closed at 7,483.24.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 0.8 per cent to 25,382.67.

Stocks broadly got some help from a report showing US employers added 57,000 jobs to their payrolls last month. That’s good for the economy, but it was also short of the 100,000 jobs that economists expected and a slowdown from May’s hiring pace.

The weaker-than-expected result could relieve pressure on inflation, which has been accelerating worldwide because of jumps in oil prices caused by the war with Iran. Now that oil prices are back below where they were before the war, if inflation slows in upcoming months, the Federal Reserve may feel less need to raise interest rates several times this year.

That would be a boon for investors, who tend to love lower interest rates because they make it less expensive for US households and businesses to borrow money and spend. Lower rates also tend to push upward on prices for stocks and other investments.

Stocks of companies in the crypto industry were also strong after the price of bitcoin rose roughly 2 per cent, a day after dropping near its lowest level since 2024. Robinhood Markets rose 3.8 per cent, and Coinbase Global gained 3.9 per cent. Bitcoin rose 0.9 per cent early Friday.

Selling of computer chip companies’ shares has weighed on indexes. They’ve come under pressure because of worries that their stock prices shot too high in the frenzy around AI and that all the spending on chips and data centers may not yield as much profit and productivity growth as hoped.

Memory maker Micron Technology erased an early gain to drop 5.5 per cent, a day after plunging 10.6 per cent. Nvidia fell 1.4 per cent, and Lam Research sank 10.2 per cent. They were some of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500 because they’ve grown so huge in size amid AI mania.

Nvidia has a total value of nearly USD 4.7 trillion, so its stock’s movements have more weight on the S&P 500 than any other.

In other trading early Friday, Brent crude, the international standard, shed less than 0.1 per cent to USD 71.76 a barrel. US benchmark crude gave up 0.2 per cent to USD 68.48 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 161.14 Japanese yen from 161.11 yen. The euro rose to USD 1.1451 from USD 1.1431.