Writer Zuhara removes headscarf in protest against Samastha leader’s ‘controversial comment’

As Zuhara raised the issue and removed the headscarf, a few members, including some office-bearers of the parent-teacher association (PTA) of the school from the audience, protested after which she left the venue.

Kerala CPI(M) leader's remark on headscarf lands party in soup; Left party rejects statement
Representative image

Kozhikode: Social activist and writer V P Zuhara publicly removed her headscarf on a stage on Sunday in protest against a controversial comment allegedly made by Samastha Kerala Jamyathul Ulama leader Mukkam Umar Faizi recently.

Faizi had commented on senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader K Anil Kumar’s statement regarding the traditional headscarf worn by Muslim women in Kerala.

The Samastha leader had allegedly said women who did not wear hijab were of questionable character.

During the inaugural session of the Kudumbashree’s “Thirike Schoolil” (Back to school) campaign at Nallalam in the city on Sunday, Zuhara lashed out at Faizi’s comment and said to cover the head or not is a woman’s choice.

“I grew up wearing a headscarf. It is part of my habit and not because I am a Muslim,” she told reporters after the incident.

During the event, she criticised Faizi’s comment and removed the “pallu” of her saree from her head.

As Zuhara raised the issue and removed the headscarf, a few members, including some office-bearers of the parent-teacher association (PTA) of the school from the audience, protested after which she left the venue.

She later approached the police and filed a complaint, saying the PTA office-bearers hurled abuses at her.

The Nallalam Police said a complaint was received and further action will be taken.

