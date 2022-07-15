Xiaomi India elevates COO Muralikrishnan as President

Bengaluru: Global tech company Xiaomi India on Friday announced to elevate Muralikrishnan B as President of its India operations, effective from August 1.

Muralikrishnan will be responsible for day-to-day operations, services, public affairs, strategic projects and will continue to work towards strengthening the company’s commitment towards the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Digital India’ initiative, the company said in a statement.

He served as Chief Operating Officer at Xiaomi India since 2018.

An alumnus of IIM-Calcutta, he has over 25 years of experience in the consumer tech domain and has been instrumental in the brand’s growth across offline sales, service and operations etc.

Under his leadership, the company said it has witnessed strong growth across categories and has substantially scaled its organisational capabilities, execution machinery and built a solid foundation in the offline retail segment.

Xiaomi last month appointed Alvin Tse as General Manager and after seven years in India, Manu Kumar Jain was transitioned to a global role as Group Vice President.

Since the transition of Jain, Xiaomi India now has Raghu Reddy as Chief Business Officer and Sameer BS Rao as Chief Financial Officer.

“They have been leading the India business fairly independently and will continue to be a strong driving force behind the brand,” the company had said in a statement.