Yash-starrer Toxic makers release new ‘Ladies and Ladies’ video

Chennai: The makers of director Geethu Mohandas’s ‘Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups’, featuring Rocking Star Yash in the lead, on Wednesday released ‘Ladies & Ladies’, a glimpse video showcasing the powerful women of the film.

Taking to its social media timelines, KVN Productions, the production house producing the film, shared the glimpse video and wrote, “Ladies & Ladies…English. #Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026. #ToxicTheMovie #ToxicOn26thAug.”

The bold new video, that shines the spotlight on the formidable women of its dark, stylish universe, is packed with power, mystery, attitude and adrenaline. The video offers a glimpse into the female forces shaping the story and makes it clear they are not here to play by anyone’s rules.

Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi command every frame with undeniable presence, teasing characters that are as complex as they are powerful. Whether it’s the fierce and formidable Nayanthara, Kiara’s mesmerizing, magnetic and yet somewhat melancholic energy, Tara’s unbothered an vivacious presence, Rukmini’s fierce intensity or Huma’s captivating and steely glimpse, each woman leaves an unmistakable mark on the world of ‘Toxic’. Elevating the intrigue further is a captivating female voice-over that tells a woman’s perspective, adding a layer of mystery, power and rebellion.

Right from the first frame, the video embraces its rebellious spirit with the disclaimer: “Kids… stay away. Parents… make sure your kids stay away. Grandparents… make sure your kids’ kids stay away. Great Grandparents… at your own risk.” Equal parts unfiltered and candid, the warning captures the film’s pulse.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and fronted by actor-producer Yash, ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria,Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, it is set for a massive worldwide theatrical release on August 26 this year.